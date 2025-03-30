Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Alan Cumming says he no longer gets frustrated when people forget he’s bisexual

Culture

Actor, TV host and cabaret star Alan Cumming has shared that he no longer gets frustrated when people mislabel his sexuality.

Cumming publicly shared that he’s bisexual in 1998. He’s been married to husband Grant Shaffer since 2007. He was previously involved with actor Saffrom Burrows and was previously married to Hilary Lyon for eight years.

In an extensive new interview with Buzzfeed, Cumming said he no longer gets frustrated when the media describes him as being gay rather than bisexual.

Alan Cumming attends the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

“I let that one go,” he said when asked about his sexuality being mislabeled.

“I mean I try to, when I have a chance to, define myself as bisexual. But if people say gay — I like queer, actually, because it’s more all-encompassing, and it doesn’t necessarily have to do with what you do with the contents of your underpants. It’s more of a sort of sensibility as well. I quite like that.” Cumming said.

While Cumming has played a wide range of roles in film and television, toured the world as a cabaret performer, strutted the boards of Broadway and delivered quite a few travel-based shows on television, in recent times he’s made his mark as the host of the US version of The Traitors.

While the Australian edition of the reality TV show didn’t last long, the US version has been a smash. Cumming hosts the show in a wild variety of outfits that you’d never see Roger Corser in. For Cumming it’s quite a queer show.

The Traitors is such a queer show.” he said. “There’s me at the center of it, being super queer with all my crazy outfits. Two of the winners this year are queer people, and that’s so lovely. I really did push to have a better representation in the show, and that’s certainly worked.”

News

Utah bans Pride flags from schools and public buildings

0
The adoption of the new law follows similar legislation passed in Idaho.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Self Esteem, Bananarama, Grant Knoche, Perfume Genius and Jesse Mac Cormack.
News

On This Gay Day | Gilbert Baker, designer of the Pride flag, died

0
The flag he designed in 1976 has become an international symbol for LGBTIOQA+ communities.
News

Elon Musk and J.K Rowling named in Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying complaint

0
French authorities are now investigating the alleged online abuse.

