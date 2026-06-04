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Nominations now open for Australia’s Human Rights Awards

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Nominations are now open for the 2026 Human Rights Awards.

Presented by the Australian Human Rights Commission, all Australians are invited to nominate individuals and organisations working to advance human rights in their communities.

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In 2026, the Awards also mark the 40th anniversary of the Australian Human Rights Commission, highlighting four decades of progress in promoting and protecting human rights.

Human Rights Commission President Hugh de Kretser.

“These awards highlight the people and organisations leading positive change in Australia – those improving lives every day in healthcare, education, law, the arts, the environment and beyond,” President Hugh de Kretser said.

“There are so many people doing vital work to build a fairer, more inclusive society. These Awards recognise their impact and help share their stories.”

The Awards bring together Australia’s human rights community and shine a national spotlight on those protecting and advancing human rights.

Nominations can be made across five categories – the Human Rights Medal, Law Award, Media and Creative Industries Award, Community Award and Young People’s Award for those aged 25 years and under.

Nominations are free and can be anonymous. Submissions are assessed by independent panels of experts. Category finalists will be announced in October, and on International Human Rights Day, 10 December, finalists will be celebrated at a special event in Sydney.

The Commission has presented the Australian Human Rights Awards annually since 1987.

Find out how to nominate someone.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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