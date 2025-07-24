Alan Cumming shows his support for transgender people

Entertainer Alan Cumming has stepped in as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and used his opening monologue to show his support for people who are transgender.

The 60-year-old actor, TV host and cabaret legend didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts.

Highlighting that the cast of the Fantastic Four would be guests on the program, Cumming segued into his monologue about how trans people are being treated in the USA.

“There are actual super heroes in real life who walk among us, and these super heroes are called trans people.” Cumming declared to wild applause.

“Just like super heroes, trans people are born with something special and magical about them, and they often have to hide what’s special and magical about them from other people.

“Like super heroes they grow up in a society that doesn’t understand them, that makes them the other, and often hates them. Like super heroes trans people just want to the world to be a safer place.” Cumming said.

The actor said the Trump administration was actively trying to make people fear transgender people through its recent policies and executive orders.

“Millions of Americans are obsessed with this idea that trans women are attacking people in bathrooms.” Cumming said, questioning the logic.

“Why on earth would a rapist go to the bother of pretending to be trans in a country that treats rapist better then trans people.” he said.

“Here in America the number of hate crimes against trans people has risen hugely in the last year, and in Los Angeles, here, they’re up by 125%”

Cumming has had a long career in film, television and on the stage, but he’s had a huge boost in his career in the USA as the host of the reality game show The Traitors.



