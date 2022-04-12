Alan Cumming’s Australian tour pushed back to 2023

Alan Cumming made it to Australia in 2021, but after spending two weeks in quarantine he only got to do an appearance in Adelaide before Covid lockdowns and border closures saw the rest of his Australian tour cancelled.

New dates were proposed for 2022, bit now promoters have pushed the tour back until 2023.

Work commitments have meant that Cumming now can’t make his trip down under until January 2023, but he has promised fans he really will make it, third time lucky.

“I am so sorry to have to postpone my Australian tour again! But I will be slip slap slopping my way to you in January and I promise nothing will delay me this time: hell or high water, or even both!” the entertainer said.

The new tour dates are Thursday 5th January in Brisbane, Saturday 7th January in Perth, Thursday 12th and Friday 13th of January in Sydney and finally a show in Melbourne on Saturday 14th January.

Since Cumming was in Australia a lot has happened, he’s starred in the new series Schmigdoon, and released Baggage a new autobiography.

Get all the tour details at Frontier.

OIP Staff

