Alan Joyce announces he’s stepping down as QANTAS CEO

Alan Joyce has announced he’s leaving QANTAS with the company’s Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson replacing him as CEO.

Joyce has led the company since 2008, having previously led subsidiary Jetstar for five years. He is one of Australia’s most prominent ‘out and proud’ business leaders.

Joyce told The Australian earlier today that leaving the company was “bittersweet”.

“Qantas is a big part of your life when you’re in it for that length of time,” Joyce said.

“It’s an iconic brand. I will miss the company, miss the people. Hopefully I’ll keep in contact with a lot of the people there but at the same time I’m excited about future opportunities.”

At just 56 years of age, Joyce is probably not quite ready to head to the golf course and practice his swing, so business leaders will be watching to see what comes next for the high-profile CEO. The Irish born businessman has indicated that he and husband Shane Lloyd are planning to stay in Sydney.

Joyce was a vocal campaigner for marriage equality in Australia and committed QANTAS support to the YES campaign. His position drew criticism from now Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, and also saw him being assaulted by a protester at a speaking event in Perth.

Hudson is the company’s first female CEO in its 113-year history.

