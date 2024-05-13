Memoir goes behind the curtain of ‘Rocky Horror’ debut

A new memoir from drummer Martin Fitzgibbon offers fans a peek behind the curtain of the original 1973 production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Beginning with his selection to join the band as a drummer who could “play quietly”, Fitzgibbon’s original three-week commitment became a two year whirlwind as the show took off under the guidance of its creator Richard O’Brien and star Tim Curry.

Behind The Curtain: My Life and Rocky Horror promises to reveal secrets and unique insights into the show and how it became a smash hit that still packs theatres around the world.

“There was a real sense of camaraderie,” Fitzgibbon says of the show’s opening run at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

“Everyone involved in the production instinctively aware we were a part of something special.”

The memoir explores the history of the camp cult classic, from initial reactions to the Time Warp to the habit of throwing toast on stage.

Most of all, Fitzgibbon says it captures the optimist and resilience of the time, with mostly positive memories that have never been shared before.

“There are numerous Rocky fans, in some cases super fans around the world, who are keen to learn the minutest detail of anything and everything associated with their passion,” Fitzgibbon said.

“I was pleased to share my experience with them and the wider community.”

Behind The Curtain: My Life and Rocky Horror is available now on Amazon.