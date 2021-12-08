Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ is coming to Perth in June 2022

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Jagged Little Pill, the acclaimed musical that is inspired by Alanis Morissette’s breakout album from the 90s is making it’s way to Perth.

The Australian production of the award winning musical premiere’s tonight at Sydney’s Theatre Royal, and it’s heading to Melbourne in the New Year, but they’ve just announced the Perth season will be at the Crown Theatre from 14th May 2022.

The show will also return to Sydney for a second run from 9th July, 2022.

Inspired by the break through rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill has been described as an “electrifying, visceral and stunning by The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Tony and Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody the story is inspired by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as You Oughta Know, Head Over Feet, Hand In My Pocket, and Ironic, to brand new songs written for the show.

The story centres around the Healy’s, a seemingly perfect suburban family striving to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Driven by the themes and emotions of the original album, the musical embraces today’s powerful social voice and burns with passion in its uplifting storytelling, ultimately highlighting the hope and healing that comes when people come together.

Released on June 13, 1995, the album went on to have tremendous success, Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed Alanis Morisette to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide and winning 5 Grammy Awards.

The release was Morrisette’s first record as an adult following two pop albums she’d put out as a teen. It was also won of the first releases on Maverick Records, a new record company set up by Madonna. When first released the record took a little while to take off, but with support from indie radio station’s like TripleJ it soon found fans, and over 18 months six singles were released.

Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. In Australia, the album has sold in excess of one million albums, is certified 2 x Diamond, spent 10 weeks at #1 and was the highest selling album in 1996. Morrisette has also released an accoustic re-record of the record in 1995 to celebrate it’s 10th anniversary.

With 10 eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

The musical Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway in December 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at the American Repertory Theater. The show paused during the Coivd-19 lockdowns but return to Broadway in October.

Its success continued throughout the pause with a 2021 Grammy Award win for the Best Musical Theatre Album released through Atlantic Records and scooping the pool with 15 Tony Award nominations and winning 2 awards including Best Book of a Musical for Diablo Cody and Best featured Actress in a Musical for Lauren Patten.

The Australian cast for the show’s debut season includes multi award winner Natalie Bassingthwaighte, best known for her work with Rogue Traders in the lead role of Mary Jane Healy, alongside critically acclaimed film, TV and stage actor and recording artist, Tim Draxl as Steve Healy.

Making her musical theatre debut, Emily Nkomo stars as Frankie Healy, and Queensland Conservatorium of Music graduate Liam Head will play Nick Healy.

After originating the lead role of Muriel in Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, and recently performing in the US tour of Dear Evan Hansen Maggie McKenna stars as Jo, with emerging stage and theatre performer Grace Miell playing Bella and Phoenix is played by AYDAN who has maintained a strong following after his appearance on The Voice – Australia.

There’s no word yet on if there’ll be cast changes during the show’s tour.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.