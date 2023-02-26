Albanese becomes first sitting PM to march in the Mardi Gras Parade

Anthony Albanese has become the first sitting Prime Minister to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Speaking to the ABC during the parade’s official broadcast the Prime Minister said he felt it was “unfortunate” that he was the first.

“It’s unfortunate that I am the first, but this is a celebration of modern Australia, we’re a diverse and inclusive Australia and that’s a good thing,” the PM said.

“People want to see that their government is inclusive and represents everyone, no matter who they love, no matter what their identity, no matter where they live.

“We need to be a country that respects everyone for who they are.”

Liberal Malcolm Turnbull attended the event was he was in office, famously taking selfies with Cher, but he did not participate in the march.

Albanese marched alongside partner Jodie Haydon, NSW Labor leader Chris Minns and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh and Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite were also part of the Labor contingent.

More than 12,000 people took part in the parade that included 208 floats. It’s the first time the event has returned to its traditional route along Oxford Street following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Large crowds filled the streets with many people staking out a good vantage spot early in the day. This year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is combined with World Pride celebrations which have drawn thousands of tourists into the city from interstate and overseas.

OIP Staff

