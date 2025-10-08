Alice Topp returns to West Australian Ballet for ‘Macbeth’ in 2026

Just a few months ago West Australian Ballet presented a sensational season of Alice Topp’s debut full length work Butterfly Effect to great acclaim.

Now they’ve revealed that in 2026 they’ll be presenting another new work from the boundary pushing choreographer – a bold balletic version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

A co-production with Royal New Zealand Ballet, this world premiere brings naked ambition, political power and transgression to the fore in this high-octane contemporary ballet, propelling Shakespeare’s iconic characters into a shadowy world of manipulation by media, boardroom intrigue and sudden violence.

The Perth season of the production will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from 4th – 19th September 2026.

The inclusion of the bold new work was not revealed in the company’s announcement of their 2026 program last week, but there were hints that one more show was on its way.

“This exciting commission will explore the themes of power, betrayal and it will really be a story taken through the modern lens.” Artistic Director Leanne Stojmenov said.

The production will mix a score from Christopher Gordon, but also include elements of heavy metal music, taking ballet into a realm its rarely ventured.

ALice Topp began her choreographic journey while dancing with The Australian Ballet and she’s risen to become an in demand talent on the global stage flying between commissions in Germany, America and elsewhere.

Tickets for Macbeth will go on sale on 15th October.