West Australian Ballet set to deliver an exciting 2026 season

West Australian Ballet is set to enter an exciting new era under the direction of new appointed artistic director Leanne Stojmenov.

West Australian Ballet’s 2026 Season features five productions the return of audience favourites Dracula, which will tour to Adelaide, and The Nutcracker. While most of the program has been announced there’s one major production the company is keeping under wraps at the moment.



“Season 2026 celebrates some of our most loved works from West Australian Ballet’s history, while opening the stage to bold new creations,” says West Australian Ballet’s incoming Artistic Director, Leanne Stojmenov.



“This season reflects who we are. A company proud of its past, ambitious for its future, and deeply connected to our audiences.”

Incandescence: Ballet at the Quarry

The year begins with a stalwart on the West Australian calendar, Ballet at the Quarry. This time featuring four world premieres created especially for this unique location, from internationally acclaimed choreographers Tim Harbour and Ihsan Rustem, and West Australian Ballet’s very own Chihiro Nomura and Polly Hilton in their mainstage choreographic debuts. The season will run from 6th – 28th February.

Dracula

Dracula rises again, in the return of this multi award-winning ballet and audience favourite. Commissioned by the company for 2018 – and choreographed by internationally renowned Polish creative Krzysztof Pastor, with sets and costumes designed by Phil R. Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith – Dracula will also reach new audiences when West Australian Ballet takes Bram Stoker’s tale to Adelaide.



“Next year is also a landmark year as we take the company interstate for the first time in more than a decade, Stojmenov said. “We’re so excited to share this powerful and seductive story with new audiences.

The show will run in Adelaide at the Festival Theatre from 17th – 22nd April, and then a Perth season at His Majesty’s Theatre from 15th – 30th May.

Genesis

What started as a creative incubator for our dancers to branch out, increase their skills and choreograph works on their peers, has now become one of the most popular seasons in the West Australian Ballet calendar. Genesis is your chance to see new works, and potentially acclaimed choreographers of the future in an up-close. The season will run from 25th June until 4th July.

The Nutcracker

This festive family favourite is back! Ring in the holiday season with the magical story of Clara

and the Nutcracker as they defeat the rascally Rat King. Whether it’s your first ballet experience,

or a treasured tradition, The Nutcracker is sure to delight the whole family and will run from 20th November until 13th December.

Leanne Stojmenov takes the reins at WA Ballet

In 2026 Leanne Stojmenov steps into the role of Artistic Director of the WA Ballet, picking up the reins from David McAlister who has served a guest Artistic Director for the past two years while an international search was taken for a replacement for long serving leader Aurélien Scannella who stepped down in 2023 after a decade of leadfing the company.

The appointment is a full circle moment for Stojmenov who began her dancing career with company when she was seventeen.

Growing up in Perth, Leanne Stojmenov went on to enjoy an illustrious 18-year career with The Australian Ballet, including eight as Principal Artist, performing leading roles across the globe.

After retiring from the stage, Leanne returned to Perth, and, in 2024 to join West Australian Ballet as Rehearsal Director, bringing her extensive experience to the company that nurtured her early talent.

Speaking about the new program Stojmenov said the 2026 program had a lot lot offer including the magical opening season at the Quarry Amphitheatre and a long awaiting return for the company to Adelaide as well as many exciting new works.

Tickets to the 2026 season are on sale now from West Australian Ballet.