All 39 Eurovision songs reviewed in two words or less

There are 39 songs in this year’s Eurovision song contest, it’s a lot to take in so we’ve summed up each tune and artist with no more than two words.

The Roop – Discotheque – Lithuania: Fischerspooner

Manizha – Russian Woman – Russia: Brilliant

Ana Soklič – Amen – Slovenia: Moody

Tusse – Voices – Sweden: Uplifting Campery

Montaigne – Technicolour – Australia: Warbling Mess

Vasil – Here I Stand – North Macedonia: Disney Song





Lesley Roy – Maps – Ireland: Perfect Pop





Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo – Cyprus: Very Gaga





TIX – Fallen Angel – Norway: FM Radio





Albina – Tick-Tock – Croatia: Catchy

Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place – Belgium: Trip Hop





Eden Alene – Set Me Free – Israel: High Note

ROXEN – Amnesia – Romania: Powerful

Efendi – Mata Hari – Azerbaijan: Mumummama Mumummama

Go_A – SHUM – Ukraine: Techno Folk

Destiny – Je Me Casse – Malta: The Favourite

Senhit – Adrenalina – San Marino: Annoying

Uku Suviste – The Lucky One – Estonia: Flo Rida?



Benny Cristo – Omaga – Czech Republic: Our Favourite

Stefania – Last Dance – Greece: Forgettable



Vincent Bueno – Amen – Austria: Epic



RAFAŁ – The Ride – Poland: Electro



Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR – Moldova: Dancing Ice-creams

Daði og Gagnamagnið – 10 Years – Iceland: Monsters

Hurricane – LOCO LOCO – Serbia: Sugababes 7.0



Tornike Kipiani – You – Georgia: Overblown

Anxhela Peristeri – Karma – Albania: Spooky

VICTORIA – Growing Up Is Getting Old – Bulgaria: Sweet



The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side – Portugal: Beatlesque



Blind Channel – Dark Side – Finland: Rawk



Samanta Tina – The Moon is Rising – Latvia: Girl Power



Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers – Switzerland: No Thanks



Fyr & Flamme – Øve Os På Hinanden – Denmark: Erasure



Barbara Pravi – Voilà – France: Beret



Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate – Germany: Best Sidekick



Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni – Italy: Glam



Blas Cantó – Voy A Quedarme – Spain: Snooze



Jeangu Macrooy – Birth Of A New Age – The Netherlands: Hakuna Matata



James Newman – Embers – United Kingdom: Trombones



Watch Eurovision on SBS, Montaigne representing Australia is in the first dsemi-final.

LIVE early morning broadcasts

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 19 May, 3am (AWST)

Semi Final 2 – Friday 21 May, 3am (AWST)

Grand Final – Sunday 23 May, 3am (AWST)

Primetime evening broadcasts

Semi Final 1 – Friday 21 May, 8.30pm

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 22 May, 8.30pm

Grand Final – Sunday 23 May, 7.30pm

