‘All About Ella’ celebrates the music of Ella Fitzgerald

Songstress Catherine Summers is celebrating the incredible career and talent of the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.

To mark International Women’s Day, All About Ella will bring together fan favourite tunes with inspirational stories from Fitzgerald’s life.

- Advertisement -

Summers will take audiences on a journey from Ella’s beginnings on the streets of Harlem, the champion she found in Marilyn Monroe and her history-making Grammy win.

All About Ella will feature classics including I’ve Got Rhythm, Cheek to Cheek and It Don’t Mean a Thing and many many more.

All About Ella will be at The Ellington Jazz Club on Saturday, 7 March. For more, head to catherinesummers.com.au