‘Ana Ika stars in Black Swan’s ‘The Almighty Sometimes’

When actor ‘Ana Ika takes to the stage in Black Swan State Theatre Company’s production of The Almighty Sometimes, she will bring to life a play that has struck a chord with audiences around Australia.

Australian playwright Kendall Feaver’s debut play was named Best New Play at the 2018 UK Theatre Awards and has become an oft-produced work at theatre companies around the world. It tells the story of a young woman named Anna who lives with a serious mental illness and has taken medication since childhood. As Anna approaches adulthood, she weighs up taking control of her life and whether she should continue the medication.

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When OUTinPerth spoke with Ika during rehearsals, she stressed that while the play explores serious themes, it is also filled with humour.

“It’s actually so much fun. At first you think, ‘this play is really heavy’, but there are so many laughs in it – it’s really enjoyable,” Ika said.

Actor ‘Ana Ika is starring in The Almighty Sometimes.

The actor said the process of bringing the story to life has been exciting due to the calibre of creatives involved, describing them as a talented and collaborative group.

Alongside ‘Ana Ika is Alison van Reeken, who plays her mother, with the cast rounded out by Amy Mathews and Harry Gilchrist. The production is directed by Emily McLean, with Rachael Dease serving as composer and sound designer.

Ika said she knew she wanted to play the role of Anna as soon as she first read the script.

“I read the script and just kept re-reading it. It’s so rare to come across writing like this – it’s incredible, laugh-out-loud funny and deeply moving.

“I was instantly in love with this character. It’s fantastic writing and really fun to play someone so smart and complex,” she said.

Ika said the play has been recognised as an important conversation-starter around mental health, and she has found that even before opening, it has sparked meaningful discussions.

“I really hope it can reduce some of that stigma and encourage people to share more and ask for help,” she said.

“So many people, when I’ve told them about this play, have immediately shared stories of themselves or a loved one. It’s special when a work can open those conversations.”

Since graduating from the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts at Edith Cowan University, Ika’s career has progressed strongly across theatre, film, television and audiobook narration.

Spending several consecutive days in a recording studio reading Winnie Dunn’s Dirt Poor Islanders was one of the most challenging experiences of her career so far.

“I think it’s much harder than being on set because it’s just you and the sound engineer, and you’re reading for three to four hours straight,” she said.

Despite the challenge, Ika said it has been one of her favourite projects to date.

“It’s the first mainstream Tongan novel, and I’m a Tongan Australian, so it was incredibly special for me.”

Just a few years ago, Ika appeared in WAAPA productions and at The Blue Room Theatre in shows including Grace and Le Me Finish. Since graduating, she has appeared in Amadeus at the Sydney Opera House alongside Michael Sheen, made her feature film debut in It Only Takes a Night and appeared in television series including Bump, The Castaways and Black Snow.

Perth audiences can see ‘Ana Ika in The Almighty Sometimes at Subiaco Arts Centre from 19 June to 5 July. Tickets are on sale now.