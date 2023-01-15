‘And Just Like That’ release photo of a reunited Carrie and Aidan

Filming is underway on the second season of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, and producers have just shared a photo from the shoot that has fans getting very excited.

On their official Instagram a series of photos showing lead character Carrie Bradshaw walking down a New York Street with former flame Aidan Shaw were shared.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s fashion focused character, Carrie Bradshaw is wearing an ensemble that looks to the untrained eye like she’s thrown a picnic blanket and the dust ruffle from her spare bed over her shoulders. While John Corbett’s character of Aidan Shaw probably just put purple pants back into fashion for the first time since acid jazz was in the charts.

John Corbett had teased that he was going to be in the first season of the show, but it was all a red herring to confuse fans over what’s story’s plot would be. Now he’s back and could it be third time lucky for the couple?

Corbett’s furniture making character was introduced in Sex and the City’s third season. He broke up with Carrie after discovering that she’d had an affair with her former flame ‘Mr Big’. The couple reunited during the shows sixth season, but they romance failed to go the distance. The character also appeared in the second Sex and the City film.

In real life both Parker and Corbett have had more success with their love lives than their on-screen characters. Parker has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since 1997 and Corbett has been coupled up with screen legend Bo Derek since 2002. After 18 years together, in 2020 the pair wed.

Most of the cast from the first season of And Just Like That are returning for the next outing. Sadly, Willie Garson who played boy-pal Standford Blatch was written out of the show during the first season when the actor, who had cancer, became too ill to continue. He passed away in 2021.

HBO is yet to share a broadcast date for the second series of the show.

