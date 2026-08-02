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Boy George quits musical role after fallout over pro-Israel song

Culture

Boy George has withdrawn from a West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar following public controversy surrounding his latest single, which was created using artificial intelligence and expresses support for Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The song, We Will Dance Again, is performed in a reggae style and includes lyrics defending Israel’s military actions following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023.

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In one line, George sings: “You say genocide, I say war, when you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for.” In another, he sings: “Does it get ugly? You bet it does, when I know you want to kill every last one of us.”

The track has drawn both criticism and praise. Supporters have commended George for expressing solidarity with Jewish communities amid concerns about antisemitism, while critics argue the song downplays the humanitarian impact of the conflict in Gaza.

According to reports from international organisations, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and millions displaced during the conflict.

Following the controversy, Boy George announced he would no longer appear in Jesus Christ Superstar in London. He had been scheduled to play King Herod from 3 August to 15 August.

In a statement, the singer rejected accusations that he was denying genocide in Gaza.

“The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinians is both untrue and absurd. I am devastated for the loss of innocent lives on both sides of this war and I call for peace.”

George said he was inspired to write the song after meeting people affected by the October 7 attacks.

“I have read members of the press calling me a ‘genocide denier’, yet those who deny the suffering of Israelis are given a free pass. My song is pro-peace, and about the emotions I felt after visiting the Nova Exhibition and talking to Michael and Lisa Marlowe, who had their son Jake taken from them, murdered while trying to help others.

I also spent time talking to May Hayat, who survived while her best friend was murdered. We took a picture standing in front of all the people who were killed that day.”

The singer also argued that more public figures should speak out against antisemitism and in support of Jewish communities.

“Look around and tell me one musician speaking out for the Jewish community, but you can absolutely guarantee they have made their living from working with a Jewish team member.

I understand it is uncomfortable to defend your friends when a war like this is raging, but the woman who sells me bagels is not to blame, neither is my doctor, publicist, manager, ex-boyfriend, or my thousands of Jewish friends. This song is for them.” Boy George said.

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