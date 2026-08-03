Albanese government announces $18.1 Million for LGBTIQA+ health programs

The Albanese Government is investing more than $18.1 million to support projects aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ Australians.

This includes $10 million for La Trobe University to deliver a new program in partnership with ACON, Thorne Harbour Health and technology company Portable. The initiative will help LGBTIQA+ people find healthcare that is accessible, safe, respectful and inclusive.

- Advertisement -

The program will establish a national voluntary training and accreditation scheme to support primary care providers in delivering safe, inclusive and affirming care for LGBTIQA+ people.

Health Minister Mark Butler.

“Every Australian deserves health care that is safe, accessible, respectful and free from judgement,” Health Minister Mark Butler said when announcing the funding.

“These grants will give LGBTIQA+ people better access to the health information and care they need, improving health outcomes and strengthening communities.”

Professor Adam Bourne, Director of La Trobe University’s Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society (ARCSHS), said the funding would increase preventive care and encourage earlier intervention.

“By improving access to inclusive primary care, the program aims to encourage earlier intervention and preventive healthcare, improve health outcomes and help reduce health disparities experienced by LGBTIQA+ communities,” Professor Bourne said.

In addition, $8.1 million in grants has been awarded to 18 initiatives, including national and state-based projects across the country.

The successful projects were selected through an independent assessment process administered by the national peak body LGBTIQ+ Health Australia.

The funding responds to evidence that many LGBTIQA+ people avoid or delay seeking care because of previous experiences, or fear, of discrimination. Research also indicates that almost half of LGBTIQA+ adults prefer mainstream services that are known to be inclusive.

Carolyn Gillespie, Chair of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, welcomed the funding commitment.

“This investment recognises the critical role that LGBTIQA+ community-led organisations play in delivering safe, inclusive and responsive health initiatives.

“We welcome the Australian Government’s commitment to supporting this work and look forward to seeing these projects contribute to lasting improvements in health equity and wellbeing for LGBTIQA+ communities nationwide,” Gillespie said.

Among the funding commitments is $300,000 for Kimberly Blak Pride to develop and deliver a Rainbow and Aboriginal culturally safe, Kimberley-tailored capability framework, training, resources and partnership model aimed at improving the capability of health services, healthcare providers and workforces.

Western Australia’s Living Proud will receive $299,920 to employ two part-time LGBTIQA+-affirming counsellors. The initiative will provide free, accessible in-person and telehealth mental health support, helping to reduce barriers to care while demonstrating sustainable service demand.

Additional funding recipients include ACON, Gay and Lesbian Welfare Association, Intersex Human Rights Australia, Meridian Inc, Minus18 Foundation, Open Doors Youth Service, People Living with HIV/AIDS Victoria, Queensland Positive People, Rainbow Families Australia, South Australian Rainbow Advocacy Alliance, Switchboard Victoria, The Gender Centre, Twenty10, Thriving in Motion, Transend Australia and YETI.

Full details of all grants have been published online.