Andrew Bragg says it’s not for politicians to vote on trans medicine

New South Wales Liberal, Senator Andrew Bragg has shared why he sided with The Greens and Labor to vote against One Nation’s motion calling for medical treatments for transgender youth to be restricted.

“We want to give people the maximum number of choices when they’re dealing with complicated issues as many trans people are. I think the idea that you would remove options like puberty blockers and other medical options from people, I think, is not appropriate,” Senator Bragg told Sky News.

“It’s not for politicians and the senate to be removing options from medical practitioners. I think it’s inappropriate.”

Senator Bragg said he was pleased to see the motion defeated.

“I thought the motion put forward by One Nation was wrong and I was happy to vote against it.” Senator Bragg said.

“My view is that it’s not appropriate for the senate to wading into these sort of matters, these are sensitive matters to be determined by individuals, and their doctors, and their families. It’s not for the senate to be removing health options from people who are vulnerable, and to be frank – the most likely people to commit suicide in Australia.”

Senator Bragg said the process of putting up motions that politicians can only agree or disagree with is a waste of parliaments time, and do not allow for nuanced or informed debate.

“It’s ridiculous, these motions are rubbish, they are damaging and hurtful to people and I think we want to protect and look after minorities, we don’t want to bash up on minorities – that’s not the way. If people have particular health issues they should raise them at the state level where these things are governed and run, it’s not the senate’s role to be wading into these issues and they are very sensitive issues.

“There’s a lot of pressure on that particular community, and its important that that community knows it’s supported.” Senator Andrew Bragg said.

The motion from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts was defeated when Bragg and five of his Liberal colleagues voted against the proposal. Joining Bragg were Western senator Dean Smith alongside Simon Birmingham, Richard Colbeck, Marise Payne and Jane Hume.

The bill however got support from senior government ministers Michaela Cash and Linda Reynolds and 19 other coalition members.

OIP Staff

