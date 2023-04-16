Angel Olsen delivers “Forever Means’ the title track for her new EP

Angel Olsen has delivered Forever Means, the title track off her new four track EP that has also just been released.

Originally written in 2019, Forever Means was composed following the release of Olsen’s beloved All Mirrors and its re-imaginative follow up, Whole New Mess, with Olsen returning to the song throughout the recording sessions of her sixth album Big Time.

Olsen commented on the track and its long creation process saying, “I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself.”

With each release Olsen builds her fans base as more and more people fall in love with her brand of dark dream pop.

