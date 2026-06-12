Gold Coast ruckman Max Knobel banned for four games over homophobic slur

Gold Coast Suns player Max Knobel has been banned for four matches after admitting to using a homophobic slur during a VFL game last weekend.

Knobel, who is yet to make his AFL debut, was first listed with the Fremantle Dockers before being picked up by the Gold Coast Suns. The incident occurred during a VFL match against Brisbane, where he used the offensive term. In a statement released by the club, the player offered an apology.

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Gold Coast Suns player Max Knobel.

“I have to take responsibility for my actions, which were unacceptable. I understand the severity of what I said and the impact those comments have on a wide range of people,” Knobel said.

“I have offered my apologies to the Brisbane player and would like to extend my sincerest apologies to those who have been impacted by my comments, including those in the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I will accept the repercussions of my actions. It is not what I stand for as a person, and I understand that I now need to prove that through my actions moving forward. I will continue to learn and educate myself in an effort to improve,” he said.

Gold Coast Suns chief executive Mark Evans said the club was extremely disappointed with Knobel’s actions but would provide him with full support.

“Max’s actions do not align with what we stand for as a football club and our commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment. He immediately acknowledged that it was unacceptable and was remorseful for his actions,” Evans said.

“He is fully aware of the damage comments of this nature can have. He has committed to educating and bettering himself, and he will have the club’s full support in those endeavours.”

The AFL said there was no place for homophobia in the game but acknowledged the incident showed more work was needed.

“Respect and inclusion are fundamental across all levels of our game, and any language or behaviour that does not reflect this will not be tolerated,” AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley said.

“Homophobia and homophobic language have absolutely no place anywhere, and we will continue to stamp out any conduct that does not reflect our values.

“We acknowledge that Max has self-reported the matter and accepted responsibility for his actions; however, the incident demonstrates that there is still more work to be done.

“We are committed to working together to make our game a safe, welcoming and inclusive space for all.”

Knobel is the latest in a growing list of players caught making homophobic slurs

Knobel is a second generation AFL player, his father Trent played for Brisbane, St Kilda and Richmond. Max Knobel was originally drafted top the Fremantle Dockers in 2022, he moved to the Gold Coast Suns for the 2025 season. he is yet to make his AFL debut.



The admission from Knobel places him among a number of AFL and VFL players who have faced scrutiny over the use of homophobic language on the field in recent seasons. Players found guilty of similar offences have previously received suspensions ranging from two to five matches.

Last month Brisbane’s Koby Evans was handed a four-match penalty for an incident he was involved in. Since the beginning of the 2024 season there have been eight incidents of a similar nature.

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine was given a four match ban at the end of last year that spilled over into the new season.

West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended for four matches over comments he made on the pitch. While Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew was given a five week suspension for comments he made.

The 2024 season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four.

St Kilda’s Lance Collard, who originally hails from Western Australia, has been found to be using homophobic slurs on two occasions – but the player has maintained he was calling his opponents “maggots” the second time he was pulled up. He was originally given as nine-match ban for his second offence, but it was reduced to just two matches on appeal.



