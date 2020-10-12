Anthony Callea and The Veronicas sign on for Celebrity Apprentice

Anthony Callea and The Veronicas are just some of the celebrities who’ve signed on for a new series of Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

They’ll be joined by designer Shayna Blaze, comedian Ross Noble, model David Genat, designer Camilla Franks, social media influencer Martha Kalifatidis, actor Rob Shehadie, surfer Alex Hayes, trainer Michelle Bridges, radio personality Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, and Olympian Olivia Vivian.

Between them the contestants have quite a lot of experience in reality TV. Callea was on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, the Veronica’s had their own TV show, while Kalifatidis was on Married at First Sight, and Genet won Survivor Allstars.

The new series sees Australia businessman Mark Bouris exit in favour of British tycoon Sir Alan Sugar. His lieutenants will be fashion entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson and Boost Juice boss Janine Allis.

The new series has begun filming in Sydney and is expected to be on our screens in 2021. The show previously aired from 2011 – 2015.

OIP Staff

