Anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors storm offices of Tbilisi Pride in Georgia

Tbilisi Pride – the first Pride organisation launched in the Southern Caucusus region, announced that they will cancel their Pride March planned for this week due to threats against the parade.

Pro-Russian and anti-LGBTIQ+ groups, allegedly affiliated with the Orthodox Church, organised in the Georgian capital by to disrupt the celebrations. Thousands of anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters showed up, with many storming the offices of Tbilisi Pride.

“We can’t come out to streets full of oppressors supported by government, patriarchate & pro-Russian forces & risk lives of people,” said Giorgi Tabagari, Executive Director Tbilisi Pride.

With @YESocialists, @RainbowRose_PES is shocked about the developments concerning @TbilisiPride. A group of nationalist and orthodox Pride protesters scaled the facade of the Tbilisi Pride office in the capital of #Georgia and broke into the building. pic.twitter.com/OZDaUW3o5z — Sam Van de Putte 🌈 (@AllemaalSam) July 5, 2021

Hans Verhoeven, Ambassador for Pride Amsterdam who were supporting the festival, said Georgia’s LGBTQIA+ community are in desperate need of safe spaces.

“They have been sheltered in the offices of several pro-democracy organisations but they constantly have to move since they are being betrayed,” Verhoeven said.

“I call upon the embassies of EU member states to welcome the organisers of Tbilisi Pride immediately at their premises and provide them with the necessary safety. Their lives are in danger.”

Rémy Bonny, executive director of European Union LGBTQ+ support fund Forbidden Colours, says it is shameful that the EU Delegation in Georgia has failed to make a statement in support of Tbilisi Pride, despite several calls of Members of the European Parliament.

“Georgian queer persons their life is under threat by anti-LGBTIQ hooligans and the EU is not even able to send out a statement asking the Georgian authorities to provide safety.”

