Applications are open for The Pinnacle Foundation’s scholarship program

Australia’s LGBTQIA+ education charity, The Pinnacle Foundation, are currently accepting applications for its 2026 scholarships until 31st August 2025.

The Pinnacle Foundation awards multi-year scholarships to young LGBTQIA+ Australians (aged 18–26) who are planning to commence or continue fulltime public university or TAFE studies.



Scholarships are awarded in every state and territory and across a vast array of fields of study, as well as for trades and in the arts. Over 100 scholarships are awarded each year.

The organisation says that there is a common misconception that since Australia achieved marriage equality, life for young LGBTQIA+ people significantly improved. For some that may be true, but not for many.

2021 research conducted by the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society shows that almost 43% of young LGBTQIA+ Australians do not feel supported by their families.

Many Pinnacle Foundation scholars have grown up facing sustained bullying, discrimination, and abuse.

In addition to receiving funds to study, every Pinnacle Foundation scholar is carefully matched with a mentor who has walked their path. The mentor acts as a role model, providing encouragement, counsel and inspiration to support the scholar’s rounded development and successful completion of their studies.

“Pinnacle gave me more than just financial support; it gave me community, confidence, and a mentor who truly saw me,” says Ben, a proud First Nations Pinnacle Foundation scholarship recipient.

“As a young queer person navigating higher education, the connection and cultural safety I felt through Pinnacle changed the way I saw myself and my future.”

Andrew Staite, CEO of The Pinnacle Foundation, said the scholarships assist those who have faced a tough start in life.

“We understand that for many LGBTQIA+ young people, especially those from marginalised communities, or who have faced family, faith or community rejection, the road to higher education can be filled with barriers,” Staite said. “That’s why we offer more than just funding – we offer a community of support.”

The Pinnacle Foundation is not government funded. It relies on the generous financial support of donors and corporate and philanthropic partners.

Michael Kirby.

Pinnacle Foundation patron, the Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG said, “There are lots of scholarships and most of them are wonderful investments in the future of admirable young people. But the Pinnacle scholarships are special.

“They lift-up young people who are not only talented but have often faced dire problems with their families, beliefs, and communities. Helping young people to restore confidence in themselves and a trust in the goodness of society that once seemed hostile is something very precious.”

Applications open: 1 July 2025

1 July 2025 Applications close: 31 August 2025

31 August 2025 Scholarships awarded: December 2025

How to Apply

Aspiring scholars are encouraged to visit thepinnaclefoundation.org for further information and to apply.