Applications now open for the 2025 City of Vincent Film Project

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting into filmmaking, check out the City of Vincent Film Project, which is one of the best early career funding grants available.

Early career filmmakers are invited to pitch ideas for a short documentary style film that reflects a Vincent place, person or story in some way.

The scheme is run in partnership with the Revelation Perth International Film Festival and successful projects receive $7,000 of funding and $1,000 of in-kind equipment hire.

Now in its eighth year the project has provided a pathway for many unique and interesting local stories to make it to the screen.

This year director Chanel Concei created Becoming Aurelio which explored the life of fashion designer Aurelio Costarella from his creative triumphs to his challenges with mental health. While Caitlin Kirk created a film that followed Tony Bective from Luna Cinemas. In Steel Coping Mason Smit created a dramatic film about family and skateboarding.

In 2023 Jennifer JP Piper directed a performative and observational hybrid documentary What We Do For Family which explored the processes and lengths queer people must go to create a family. While in 2021 Melle Branson spent time at community radio station RTRFM creating The World of Riley* and zoomed in on popular DJ Rok Riley.

Application for the scheme close 11th November 2024, and the successful projects screen at next year’s Revelation Film Festival.

Check out all the details.

*Amazingly we’ve only just noticed that OUTinPerth co-editors Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill appear in this film in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. We must have been blinking when we previously saw the film!