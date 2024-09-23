Arca and Tokischa release provocative new video

Musicians Arca and Tokischa have released a new collaboration, and it comes with a provocative video which shows both artists appearing as heavily pregnant.
It’s the first time the Venezuelan and the Dominican artist have made music together, but they’ve been hanging out together a lot over the last year. They’ve appeared on stage with Madonna during her world tour and have popped up at festivals to perform their collaboration Chama.
“This one’s for all the dolls, the queens, and the good little witches, if I shine, it’s for us. Courage to all my butterflies in defending softness, tenderness, magic, and sweetness in a world full of hardness. Shine without fear, chamas.” Arca said of the song’s release.
Arca, who is transgender, has developed a reputation for delivering some of the most innovative, challenging and interesting sounds. Beyond creating a dense and varied body of her own musical work, she’s produced for Lady Gaga, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Björk, Kanye, Frank Ocean and FKA twigs.
After releasing her debut album Xen in 2014, she followed it up with Mutant (2015), Arca (2017) and then a series of albums Kick I – IIII released in 2020 and 2021.
Dominican rapper Tokischa has delivered a steady stream of singles since 2018, including teaming up with Madonna for a remake of her song Hung Up.