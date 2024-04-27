Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Are you an aspiring writer over 50 years of age?

Culture

Have you got a dream of becoming a writer in the realm of speculative fiction?

Since 2004, the Older Writers Grant has been awarded annually to writers who are at least fifty years of age at the time of application to assist such writers who are just starting to work at a professional level.

- Advertisement -

These grant of USD$1,000 from the Speculative Literature Foundation may be used as each writer determines will best assist their work.

Speculative literature spans the breadth of fantastic writing, encompassing literature ranging from hard science fiction to epic fantasy, including ghost stories, horror, folk and fairy tales, slipstream, magical realism, and more.

Applications open on 1st May 2024, and close at the end of the month. Head to the group’s website to get all the details.

Latest

Culture

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

0
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Culture

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

0
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Culture

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

0
The singer has recently opened up about exploring his sexuality.
News

Mexico moves closer to outlawing conversion therapy practices

0
The laws now need to be signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

0
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Culture

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

0
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Culture

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

0
The singer has recently opened up about exploring his sexuality.
News

Mexico moves closer to outlawing conversion therapy practices

0
The laws now need to be signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
History

On This Gay Day | UK takes first steps to decriminalise homosexuality

0
On this day in 1954, the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time.

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

Graeme Watson -
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Read more

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

OUTinPerth -
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Read more

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

Graeme Watson -
The singer has recently opened up about exploring his sexuality.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture