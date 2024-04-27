Are you an aspiring writer over 50 years of age?

Have you got a dream of becoming a writer in the realm of speculative fiction?

Since 2004, the Older Writers Grant has been awarded annually to writers who are at least fifty years of age at the time of application to assist such writers who are just starting to work at a professional level.

These grant of USD$1,000 from the Speculative Literature Foundation may be used as each writer determines will best assist their work.

Speculative literature spans the breadth of fantastic writing, encompassing literature ranging from hard science fiction to epic fantasy, including ghost stories, horror, folk and fairy tales, slipstream, magical realism, and more.

Applications open on 1st May 2024, and close at the end of the month. Head to the group’s website to get all the details.