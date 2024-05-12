Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Actor James Laurenson remembered for groundbreaking role

Culture

Actor James Laurenson passed away earlier this week aged 84. While he was born and raised in New Zealand he made his mark in Britain with an acting career that spanned five decades.

A familiar face on British dramas throughout the years he made history in 1970 when he famously performed the first gay kiss on British television with Sir Ian McKellen.

- Advertisement -

The pair starred alongside each other in an adaptation of Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, just three years after homosexuality was decriminalised in England.

James Laurenson in Edward II 1970 (Screenshot).

Laurenson is remembered for playing Reverend Peter Hope in the long running British soap opera Coronaiton Street, but more recently he played Scottish physician and homeopath Doctor Sir John Weir in the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Laurenson also appeared on Australian television. In 1972 he starred in the detective series Boney as Detective Inspector Napoleon ‘Boney’ Bonaparte. The character was described as having an Aboriginal mother and a Caucasian father, and Laurenson was cast despite having no Aboriginal heritage.

Throughout his career he appeared on many British television programs including Space 1999, Z-Cars, The Professionals, Prime Suspect, Lovejoy, State of Play, Hustle, Spooks, Bergerac, Inspector Morse and many others.

Latest

Culture

Melissa Etheridge drives fans wild with live show

0
The rocker delivered an exceptional performance to kick off her Australian tour.
Culture

Nemo from Switzerland wins Eurovision 2024

0
They are the first non-binary person to win Eurovision.
Culture

Orville Peck has lined up the collaborations for his new album

0
Take a listen to his duet with Noah Cyrus.
Culture

Todrick Hall would you like you to know he’s gay

0
Take a look at his brand-new video.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Melissa Etheridge drives fans wild with live show

0
The rocker delivered an exceptional performance to kick off her Australian tour.
Culture

Nemo from Switzerland wins Eurovision 2024

0
They are the first non-binary person to win Eurovision.
Culture

Orville Peck has lined up the collaborations for his new album

0
Take a listen to his duet with Noah Cyrus.
Culture

Todrick Hall would you like you to know he’s gay

0
Take a look at his brand-new video.
Culture

‘Elvis: A Musical Revolution’ is a celebration of the King.

0
Fans will love this journey through the singer's life and career.

Melissa Etheridge drives fans wild with live show

Graeme Watson -
The rocker delivered an exceptional performance to kick off her Australian tour.
Read more

Nemo from Switzerland wins Eurovision 2024

OUTinPerth -
They are the first non-binary person to win Eurovision.
Read more

Orville Peck has lined up the collaborations for his new album

Graeme Watson -
Take a listen to his duet with Noah Cyrus.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture