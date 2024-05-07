Thomas Brough says he’s been vilified by the media and activists

EXCLUSIVE

Controversial City of Albany councillor, and liberal party state election candidate, says he has been vilified by LGBTIQA+ activists and the media.

Councillor Brough made headlines in late February when, during the city’s Pride celebrations, he called on Pride organisations to declare that they did not accept “minor attracted people” in their ranks.



The comments which were made during a council meeting were widely condemned with LGBTIQA+ rights groups accusing the councillor of spreading misinformation about the LGBTIQA+ community.

Councillor Brough refused to apologise for his comments arguing that the plus symbol in the LGBTIQA+ acronym could also include people who use the descriptor “minor attracted people”.

Thomas Brough argues that he’s the victim

OUTinPerth can reveal that the councillor later explained his views to a local community group saying he had been vilified by activists and the media.

Writing in his regular column for the newsletter of the Lower Kalgan Community Association, Councillor Brough accused the ABC as misrepresenting him as a homophobe, and alleged The Albany Advertiser had vilified him by suggesting he was making a link between gay people and sexual abuse of minors.



The local government representative wrote that he had proof that LGBTIQA+ activists had advocated for inclusion of “minor attracted people” within their communities, citing past comments made by Emeritus Professor Gary Dowsett from Latrobe University, and the existence of a US based website that offers treatment strategies for people who feel they are attracted to minors.

“This is a mainstream issue and concern for all Australians.” Councillor Brough wrote in the newsletter, saying it was a subject worthy of public debate and opposition to his views was “sinister”.

“As an elected representative, my duty is to bring matters to the public square on behalf of a constituency. As such, the societal consequences of attempting to de-platform a democratically elected representative are sinister.” Councillor Brough wrote.

“It has a chilling effect on the thoughts and the speech of the community. It discourages citizens from engaging in debate. It undermines the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

Accusations about the views of Professor Gary Dowsett’s views were previously made by former National’s MP George Christensen in 2016. Unlike Councillor Brough, Christensen made the accusation under parliamentary privilege.

The comments were made as Christensen criticised the Safe Schools anti-bullying program. At the time Latrobe University, who created the program, said they were appalled by the suggestion leveled at Dowsett.

“We are appalled that a respected academic has been attacked using parliamentary privilege. This is a blatant attempt to distract attention from the independent endorsement of the highly effective Safe Schools program,” a university spokesman said. “We stand by the important work of Professor Dowsett and his team.”

OUTinPerth asked Thomas Brough if he was successful at the 2025 state election if he would support the introduction of anti-vilification legislation.

A recommendation has been put forward by the WA Law Reform Commission which calls for legislation that prohibits vilification of are a group or an individual as a member of a group, on the grounds of disability, gender identity, sex, sex characteristics, race, religious conviction and sexual orientation.

We also asked Councillor Brough if such legislation was in place, if he had considered if his original comments at the council meeting and follow up statements might in the future be classed as vilification. Despite multiple approaches Councillor Brough did not respond.

Councillor Brough’s views were backed up by Liberal senator for Western Australia Matt O’Sullivan.

Speaking in parliament on 27th March Senator Sullivan said Councillor’s Brough’s concerns about people who support “minor attracted people” being involved with Albany Pride were justified.

“Councillor Brough essentially asked the council to satisfy itself that there are no persons connected with the Albany event that would support the views of some pride event organisers in other jurisdictions around the world who advocate for minor-attracted persons to be included as a supported group as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.” Senator O’Sullivan told parliament.

“Councillor Brough has every right to raise concerns from his constituents who are concerned with the ever-advancing march of the radical left.

“However, in no way was Councillor Brough attempting to disparage members of the LGB community. He was simply raising the concerns that his constituents have shared.” Senator O’Sullivan said.

The politician said the ABC, local newspaper The Albany Advertiser, and gay activists had made false accusations about Councillor Brough and failed to pay attention to evidence he had about LGBTIQA+ communities around the world being supporters of “having sexual relations with consenting children to be normalised and viewed as just another sexual orientation.”

OUTinPerth contacted Emeritus Professor Gary Dowsett who declined to comment.