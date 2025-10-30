Are you ready to Movember?

This Movember, the moustache is calling again — and it’s calling on Perth locals for support.

From humble beginnings 22 years ago, Movember has grown into a global movement that has changed the face of men’s health.

Warning: This story includes reference to suicide.

In 2025, the charity is once again rallying Australians, including local Mo Bros and Sisters in Perth to unite, grow and take action for men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer – with a renewed focus on supporting men in regional and remote communities who are facing the greatest risk.

In Western Australia, the need to support these causes remains vital. Intentional self-harm (suicide) remains the highest underlying cause of death in males from 15-44 years old, with more than 170 men losing their lives to suicide in 2023.*

Movember has sparked billions of conversations, raised in excess of AUD $1.7 billion and funded more than 1,300 men’s health projects across the world.

Its impact has been transformative — from groundbreaking biomedical research to building some of the world’s largest prostate cancer registries, and pioneering mental health programs that reach men where they are – in workplaces, sporting clubs, and rural towns across Australia.

And in 2023, the Movember Institute of Men’s Health was launched, backed by an AUD $100 million global investment – uniting experts, communities and partners to accelerate research and translate it into real-world solutions.

But the team being MOvember say the job’s far from done, noting vital statistics including that men died on average four years earlier than women, 75% of suicides are men – and it remains the leading cause of death for young men between the ages of 15 and 54.

Additionally one in five men will be diagnosed with prostrate cancer during their lifetime and testicular cancer remains the most common cancer for men aged between 15 and 34.

“Men’s health still isn’t enough of a priority,” says Movember Co-Founder Travis Garone. “Our healthcare systems often don’t meet men where they are especially in rural and remote areas — and too many fall through the cracks. The moustache is our rallying cry — it gets people talking, laughing, and most importantly, acting. Every Mo grown and every conversation sparked can save a life.”

Athlete and well-known mental health advocate, Harry Garside, is also encouraging locals to join the Movember cause.

“I’ve been lucky enough to travel to a lot of Australia, visiting cities and meeting with locals in suburban, regional and rural towns, like Perth, so I understand the need for men’s health support nationally, so we encourage Aussies to get behind the cause and grow a mo, or move host or come up with your own challenge to raise much needed funds.” Garside said.

There are lots of ways to get involved in MOvember

● GROW: Become one with the moustache. Grow a Mo, raise funds, and save lives.

● MOVE: Run or walk 60km for the 60 men lost to suicide every hour, globally.

● HOST: Gather your mates. Host a Mo-ment to raise funds and awareness.

● MO YOUR OWN WAY: Take on any challenge your way — whether it’s climbing a mountain, shaving your head, or creating your own unique Mo mission.

Perth locals are encouraged to sign up, donate, or learn more at Movember.com or via the Movember app.

*ABS, Revisions to Causes of Death, 2021-2023 data tables

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au