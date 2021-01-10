Ariel Pink dropped by record label after attending Trump rally

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Record label Mexican Summer has dropped indie musician Ariel Pink from it’s roster. The musician had recently voiced his support for US President Donald Trump and had attended the rally that preceded protesters rampaging through the Capitol building earlier this week.

Ariel Rosenberg, who performs under the name Ariel Pink has been a vocal supporter of President Trump. In December he said he’d go “gay for Trump” while being interviewed on a podcast.

Rosenberg has also recently shared his view that the COVID vaccines are a hoax that do not prevent the disease and climate science is not real. Added to this is a history of making alleged misogynist and homophobic statements, and it all seems to have been enough for his record company to cut the cord.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg, AKA Ariel Pink moving forward.” The company posted to it’s social media.

Rosenberg had commented on his attendance at the rally earlier in the week, highlighting that he had gone to the rally but not moved on to the siege of the Capitol.

“i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed” Rosenberg posted to his Twitter account on 7th January.

The indie artist has released eleven studio albums and is credited as being the ‘godfather’ of the chillwave and hypnagogic pop music movements.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.