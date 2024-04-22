Artrage announce new winter festival RE//PERTH

Artrage, the organisation behind Fringe World and Rooftop Movies have announced the creation of a new winter arts festival.



The inaugural winter event RE//PERTH promised to be a vibrant urban arts festival set to awaken the winter spirit in Perth in 2024.

Scheduled from 4-14 July, with a captivating flagship production extending from 2-27 July, Artrage says RE//PERTH will be a “rich tapestry of experiences designed to celebrate creativity, urban exploration, and the revitalization of forgotten spaces across Northbridge, WA.”

Artrage CEO Jo Thomas

Artrage CEO Jo Thomas describes the new festival as a celebration of creativity.

“RE//PERTH is a celebration of creativity and community, and we are excited to bring this new urban arts festival to life. With a rich program of events catering to all ages, we invite everyone to join us in exploring the wonderment of RE//PERTH.” Thomas said.

“The fantastic ARTRAGE team started working on this new Festival as soon as we wrapped up FRINGE WORLD. We know how to bring creative energy and artistic fun to the city and RE//PERTH will be another great offering for the State.”

Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti

Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti shared her excitement about the event too.



“RE//Perth is the latest in a series of new events being developed in Western Australia in line with our events strategy, as we focus on having an ‘always-on’ approach and strive to populate an exciting, diverse and world-class calendar of events year-round.



“This festival will continue to create vibrancy in Perth during the winter months, bringing more people into the city to experience the multitude of experiences RE//Perth has to offer.



“Our vision is to give people a reason to visit to WA every month and every season, and we feel this new festival certainly has the potential to build on this aspiration and become a really iconic homegrown event that WA can be proud of.” Saffioti said.

The program will have four streams known as RE//Flection, RE//Birth, RE//Purpose, and RE//Play, each offering unique and engaging experiences for all ages.

RE//Birth offers an immersive sensory exploration through elevated experiences such as The Banquet and Dusk Sessions. This program is a vibrant celebration of Western Australia’s finest local produce, featuring high-end degustation, tasting flights, culinary adventures, and a symphony of global sonic delights.

RE//Flection presents the grandeur of a WA exclusive premiere event, The Mirror by critically acclaimed producers, Gravity & Other Myths. This multi-award winning production is set to elevate winter visitation to the city with world-class performances and immersive storytelling.

RE//Purpose delves into sustainable fashion through workshops and interactive sessions, culminating in a runway event highlighting re purposed and recycled fashion in a vibrant showcase of creativity and eco-consciousness.

RE//Play redefines play for kids and families with a flurry of live entertainment, interactive snow performances, ice sculptures, hot chocolate, marshmallow toasting and more winter themed delights for all ages to enjoy.