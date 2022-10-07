Ásgeir shares new song ‘Borderland’ ahead of his new album’s release

Icelandic folk-pop merchant Ásgeir has shared another tune from his forthcoming record. On Friday, October 28 he’ll release his long anticipated fourth album Time On My Hands via One Little Independent Records.

Borderland is the latest single he’s sharing with fans. Speaking of the song he tells us it was the last tune created for the album.

“This was the last song to be put on the album and came about pretty spontaneously. I was playing around on an old Memory Moog in the studio and made a loop of some synths and a drum machine, then I improvised some melodies on top of that. When I had the basic layout of the song, I got my father to write some words for it. He quickly sent me a lyric in Icelandic – “á Milli svefns og vöku” – which means between wakefulness and sleep.

“The lyric is about a man that’s between being awake and asleep, dreaming that he’s on his is way to paradise to meet his lover. In this sort of hallucinatory state, he can hear her voice talking and singing but he always wakes up before he reaches her. This state is often connected to heightened creativity.” Ásgeir said.

Take a look at the video for ‘Borderland’.

