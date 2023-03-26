Ásgeir teams up with French singer Clou to re-record ‘Borderland’

Following the release of his fourth album Time On My Hands, Ásgeir has collaborated with French singer-songwriter Clou to re-record his single Borderland.

The original asked us to consider borders, both the physical and the ones we put up ourselves. On this new version, Dans nos rêves (feat. Clou), the theme is made more poignant as different languages collide from across oceans to create something new.

“Beginning of 2023, Ásgeir’s team invited me to Reykjavik to record a live session of an English-French version of Borderland,” Clou said of the collaboration.

“It was a chance for me to discover Iceland in the winter which was (so so so cold and) a dream come true.”

“I got to work with amazing Icelandic musicians in the Hljóðrit studio with Ásgeir and Kiddi. It was such a fulfilling experience and most of all we had such a fun time working together. I’ve been listening to Ásgeir’s music for many years now and it is an incredible opportunity to be working with him today, I couldn’t be luckier and happier.

“As it’s my first international collaboration, it’s also a project dear to my heart. It is also a reminder that music has no border.”

Ásgeir also shares his reflections on the international duet.

“Clou came over to Iceland for a few days and we worked on this new version of Borderland together. She added lyrics for her parts in French and I’m really happy with how it all came together.

“While she was here we also decided to film a live session and got a few of our friends to come and play with us, and photographer Anna Maggý took some nice photos of us in her studio and outside by the coast. I’m so glad to have gotten to know Clou and hopefully we’ll work together again in the future…”

Borderland is out now.

Image: Anna Maggý

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.