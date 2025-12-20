At Fringe World don’t miss the chance to learn ‘How to Drink Wine like a Wanker’

Award winning, critically acclaimed one woman show to be freighted from South Australia to debut in Fringe World, Perth.

After a another completely sold-out season at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe, and receiving an award for best theatre, multi-award winning playwright and performance artist Anna Thomas prepares to import her critically acclaimed show How to Drink Wine like a Wanker, for her Western Australian debut at Fringe World Perth 2026.

- Advertisement -

Anna Thomas.

Now in its seventh year of production, How To Drink Wine Like A Wanker has sold out every performance ever produced in South Australia, and experienced significant success in Edinburgh, London, and regional tours through Australia and the UK.



Thomas was the recipient of the Spirit of The Fringe Award in 2019, whilst nursing her 11-day old baby, and most recently Thomas was awarded Best Theatre in the Adelaide Fringe weekly awards 2025, as well as being a finalist for the Holden St Awards for newest production, ‘Shadows of Herself’.



Occasionally emotional, mostly ridiculous, How To Drink Wine Like A Wanker is a delightful story involving a fabulous flight of South Australian wines and 12-months of sobering self-discovery. Follow one woman’s accidental journey from shallow wine novice to full-blown wanker – a little rudimentary knowledge to accompany her game face and voila, she became so much more!



Part performance, part storytelling, part wine-tasting, a full-bodied narrative with a moreish finish – don’t miss Anna Thomas’s Western Australian debut with her critically acclaimed intimate and cathartic production.

The show will be on from Wednesday 4th February through to Sunday 15th February at The Cellar at Liberty. Tickets are on sale now.