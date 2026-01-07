Unsettled: Hit theatre show to make WA debut at Fringe World

Search
Argentinian-born creative Agustina Dieguez Buccella is building on the success of sold out shows across the east coast, bringing Unsettled: The Search Between Wandering and Belonging to Perth.

Starting out as a street performance, Buccella developed the show into a full theatre piece, finding smashing success at Sydney and Melbourne Fringe.

Starring one woman, one suitcase and what she describes as “too many existential crises”, Unsettled promises to be a raw, funny show that captures the chaos of life abroad.

The show blends storytelling, physical theatre, multiple characters and audience interaction, with a handful of self-makes props to take audiences on a journey that’s entertaining, personal and relatable.

Unsettled asks audiences the question, “What does it mean to belong when your life is always in motion?”

Unsettled will be at The Old Courthouse and The Craft this February for Fringe World. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture