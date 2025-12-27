The Ice Cream Factory is set to be a hub of activity at Fringe World

The Ice Cream Factory (ICF) in Northbridge is set to be a hub of activity at Fringe World 2026 with multiple shows from around the globe taking up residence.

Over four huge weeks, ICF will host more than twelve major ticketed shows, welcome more than 60,000 patrons, and unveils a lineup packed with headline talent.

Audiences can look forward to the Perth premieres of two brand new productions, London Calling and Marvelous, both exclusive to Western Australia, alongside major theatrical moments from Hot Dub Time Machine, the powerhouse vocals and nostalgia of Sophie Ellis Bextor, and the electronic artistry of Hugel and Sofi Tukker.

“Fringe at ICF is about bringing the spirit of Fringe World to the beating heart of Perth’s nightlife,” says ICF

Director and Bar Pop Founder Chris Bausor. “ICF has always been synonymous with warm nights, open air

energy and unforgettable experiences. Layering Fringe on top of that creates something entirely new.”

“Every act was selected for its ability to deliver a moment,” says Bausor. “Movement, rhythm, transformation. That thread runs through the whole season. When the sun goes down, the art comes alive.”

Through out the festival the venue will transform from being able to deliver intimate experiences to major concerts. Here’s a few of the highlights in their program.

London Calling

London Calling will be coming to Perth for the first time. Marvel at the astonishing talents of Cirque du Soleil stars, laugh with The Illusionists, and be mesmerised by acts from La Clique!



Join host and tour guide Paul Dabek as he showcases cabaret royalty with his signature brit-wit — from hilarious stunts to stunning aerials, hypnotic hula hooping, and jaw-dropping juggling.



Fresh from a sell-out Adelaide season, London Calling is a breathtaking fusion of magic, circus, comedy, and cabaret with an all-star lineup of elite performers from across the globe.

Image by Ben Dingley.

MARVELous

Featuring aerials, live vocals, dance, stunts, and a risqué edge – MARVELous is an outrageously hilarious parody of Marvel heroes, and beloved films like Dirty Dancing, Magic Mike, Flashdance, and The Greatest Showman, packed with references everyone will love.

Comedy and satire reign supreme as Deadpool reads the audience a raunchy bedtime story – transforming familiar film scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into comedic & raunchy spectacles, guaranteeing a laugh-out-loud night out!

Briefs

Always a Fringe World favourite. From underground clubs to the world’s biggest festivals, Briefs Factory have redefined cabaret, rewriting the rules of variety with a unique blend of spectacle and subversion. With The Works, they throw open their glittering archives to deliver a dazzling, daring and delicious celebration you’ll never want to end.



Think circus with attitude, drag with muscle, burlesque with bite, set to a pumping dance party soundtrack. Expect soaring acrobatics, jaw dropping physicality, irreverent comedy and a cheeky late-night cocktail of mischief and mayhem.



Catch this glitter drenched spectacular bursting with the sparkle, sweat and sass that has made Briefs a global sensation.

Club D’amour

After a two-year hiatus, the doors to Club D’amour swing open once again!

Welcome back to the award-winning, hedonistic, hilarious, and heart-thumping world of Club D’amour – where nothing is sacred, everything is sensual, and too much is never enough.

Through a flirtatious fusion of circus, drag, burlesque, and live vocals, Club D’amour: Encore delivers the ultimate climax in a glitter-soaked and champagne-drenched celebration of desire, decadence, and delight.

This brand-new spectacle is dirtier, debaucherous, and more delicious than ever before — blending outrageous new delights with a lineup of fan favourite acts, reimagined and juicier than ever.

Prepare to blush, be gagged, and surrender to the night. This is not just another cabaret — it’s the final fling of Club D’amour.