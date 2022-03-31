AusPATH launch new Informed Consent Standards of Care

Australia’s peak trans health body AusPATH has launched the Australian Informed Consent Standards of Care for Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy on Trans Day of Visiblity.

These new national Standards of Care are intended to assist and enable clinicians across Australia to better meet the medical gender affirmation needs of their trans women, trans men and non-binary patients.

AusPATH President Dr Fiona Bisshop says in her 20 years of experience, many trans and gender diverse patients have been waiting years for healthcare due to a lack of understanding and confidence among GPs.

“Over the last few years, AusPATH has supported hundreds of GP colleagues across Australia to deliver the lifesaving intervention of gender affirming hormones,” Dr Bisshop says.

“This Standard of Care will ensure all doctors have access to the right localised information so they can feel competent and confident with their trans patients.”

The AusPATH team have set out to unapologetically centre the trans person seeking hormonal intervention and empower the clinician to facilitate this access.

“It was important that AusPATH produce this Standard of Care through collaboration and consensus building, for our members, the broader medical community and most importantly for those trans people seeking hormonal affirmation,” AusPATH Vice-President Teddy Cook adds.

“AusPATH affirms trans people’s right to self-determine their own futures, we hope these guidelines enable our doctors to be the trusted gender affirming clinician they want to be.”

These guidelines reflect the consensus of AusPATH’s active membership, representing Australia’s peak body for professionals involved in the health, rights and well-being of all trans people, binary and non-binary.

“I’ve been a GP in Canberra since 1993, and working with trans people has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, particularly as one of the few trans doctors in Australia,” says AusPATH Director Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo.

“These guidelines have been developed and reviewed by the full AusPATH Board and every Sub-Committee, to whom we say thank you.”

AusPATH say they are proud to have majority trans Directors, with all Sub-Committees inclusive of trans health professionals, alongside cisgender allies.

The Standards align with AusPATH’s goals of providing education on trans health, rights & wellbeing, developing best practices, promoting relevant research and maintaining a network of informed service providers.

You can read the full Australian Informed Consent Standards of Care for Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy at auspath.org.au

