Aussie rock icons Goanna celebrate 40 years of ‘Spirit of Place’

Forty years on, and with their messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection more relevant than ever, Australian icons Goanna return to celebrate their multi-platinum, game-changing debut album Spirit of Place.
In the early 80s, in the midst of Aussie Rock’s golden age, Goanna helped forge a new Australian identity. Before Midnight Oil and Paul Kelly addressed similar issues, the iconic Solid Rock stoked a fire for Indigenous rights that hasn’t gone out, while the anthem of Let The Franklin Flow was a call to arms for the emerging environmental movement.
Soulful, lyrical, brimming with musicality and creative volatility, Goanna mixed classic folk song craft with spirited roots rock, helping to establish a musical thread that remains vital and ubiquitous in Australian music today.
In 2022, Shane Howard, Rose Bygrave, Marcia Howard and Graham Davidge, with special guests, embark on a new journey. Reigniting the Goanna spirit once more and paying homage to their classic songs.
Goanna: Celebrating 40 Years of Spirit of Place, with special guests The Struggling Kings, is at Freo.Social on Monday 26 September.
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.
OUTinPerth is news website focusing on diversity in sexuality and gender. Established in 2002, OUTinPerth was a print magazine until 2019 when it became a fully digital publication.
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.
OUTinPerth is owned by Speirins Media Pty Ltd. P.O. Box 69, Gosnells, 6990.
Help create OUTinPerth. We're always looking for writers, researchers and creative people. Find out more here.
The publication of the name, photograph or likeness of any person within this this site in no way implies anything about their sexuality or gender identity.
Copyright on contributions to and ads published in OUTinPerth is retained by the author/advertiser respectively. Permission to reprint should be sought via the Editor.
The views of this publication are contained in editorials. Opinions expressed in columns or articles are those of the author/s and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.
Advertisers are advised that all advertising copy is their responsibility under the Trade Practices Act. The appearance of any advert/advertorial herein does not imply endorsement by OUTinPerth.