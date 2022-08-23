Aussie rock icons Goanna celebrate 40 years of ‘Spirit of Place’

Forty years on, and with their messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection more relevant than ever, Australian icons Goanna return to celebrate their multi-platinum, game-changing debut album Spirit of Place.

In the early 80s, in the midst of Aussie Rock’s golden age, Goanna helped forge a new Australian identity. Before Midnight Oil and Paul Kelly addressed similar issues, the iconic Solid Rock stoked a fire for Indigenous rights that hasn’t gone out, while the anthem of Let The Franklin Flow was a call to arms for the emerging environmental movement.

Soulful, lyrical, brimming with musicality and creative volatility, Goanna mixed classic folk song craft with spirited roots rock, helping to establish a musical thread that remains vital and ubiquitous in Australian music today.

In 2022, Shane Howard, Rose Bygrave, Marcia Howard and Graham Davidge, with special guests, embark on a new journey. Reigniting the Goanna spirit once more and paying homage to their classic songs.

Goanna: Celebrating 40 Years of Spirit of Place, with special guests The Struggling Kings, is at Freo.Social on Monday 26 September.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.