Australia has signed up for Eurovision 2024 and will be heading to Sweden

The Eurovision Song Content has announced that 37 nations will be taking part in their 2024 event and Australia will be one of the included countries.

Australia first got involved in the competition in 2014 when Jessica Mauboy provided some entertainment during the interval, the following year we were invited to be part of the official competition with Guy Sebastian, Isaiah Firebrace, Dani Im, Jessica Mauboy and Kate Miller-Hidke all taking turns to represent Australia.

Last year WA band Voyager were Australia’s representative, but there was no guarantee we’d be in the 2024 event as the 5-year contract between the Australian producer and broadcaster had come to an end.

Thanks to last night’s announcement we can confirm that an Australian artist will be heading to Malmo in Sweden next year. Sweden is hosting after Loreen won the competition for a second time with her song Tattoo.

The other countries in the 2024 competition are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

It will be Luxembourg’s first appearance at the competition in 31 years, they last took part in 1993. Missing from the line-up this year is Romania, and Russia have been banned from the competition over the countries invasion of Ukraine.

The inclusion of Israel in the 2024 competition has drawn criticism with many fans posting online their intention to boycott to competition in 2024. HaKokhav Haba, the Israeli festival that allows people to select their Eurovision contestant is currently underway.

A few countries have already released details about who will be representing them in Sweden. Belgium will be sending Mustii, while Cyprus will be represented by Silia Kapsis. Silmane will taking part for France with the song Mon Amour, while Greece will be sending Marina Satti to the competition.

Belgium’s Mustii is a judge on the TV program Drag Race Belgique. The 33 year-old has had successful pop career alongside acting in feature films and television. While Silia Kapsis, who will represent Cyprus is from New South Wales, she’s been a regular host of Nickelodeon’s Nick News.

Who would you like to see representing Australia at Eurovision in 2024?

Graeme Watson

