Australia to head to the polls on May 21st for federal election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the federal election will be held on Saturday 21st May.

The PM returned to Canberra on Sunday morning, heading to Yarralumba where he met the Governor General, David Hurley, and asked him to issue the writs for a federal election of the House of Representatives and half of the Senate.

Speaking to the media at Parliament House a short time later the PM said Australians faced a choice between his government that had effectively guided the country through some of it’s toughest times in history, or an untested opposition.

“I know Australians have been through a very tough time, I also know Australians continue to face very tough challenges through the years ahead, but more than ever I know that we live in the best country in the world, and more than ever I am optimistic about our future and what I know Australians can achieve.” the Prime Minister said launching his campaign for re-election.

The Prime Minister said his government had guided Australia through the Covid-19 pandemic saving hundreds of thousands of jobs, and ten of thousands of lives, while delivering a stronger economy and low unemployment.

“On almost any measure, on fatality rates from Covid, on vaccine rates, economic growth, jobs growth, or debt levels, Australia’s recovery is leading the world.” Morrison said.

“This election is incredibly important, there is so much at stake for Australia and our future.” Morrison said, arguing that only a Coalition government could secure Australia’s economic future.

“It’s the choice between a strong economy, and a Labor opposition that would weaken it. It’s the choice between an economic recovery that is leading the world, and a Labor opposition that would weaken it, and risk it.” Morrison said.

“It’s the choice between a strong and tested government team that has demonstrated our ability to make difficult and tough choices in tough times, and a Labor opposition who has been so focused on politics over these past few years, that they still can’t tell you what they do, who they are or what they believe in, and what they stand for.

“It’s the choice about a government that you know, and a Labor opposition that you don’t.” the Prime Minister said.

PM asks voters to look at government performance rather than focusing on him

Responding to a question about polling that shows voters have a high level of dissatisfaction with his personal performance, the PM said people needed to look at the entire government team and the government’s performance and policies.

“Others will seek to make it about me, it’s actually about the people who are watching this right now, it’s about them. What we’ve demonstrated over these past three years is the ability to make those decisions that have ensured Australia’s recovery is leading the world.

“We have delivered those lower taxes, we have delivered those lower electricity promises, we have delivered the guaranteed investment in essential services from medicines, to disability, to aged care. We’ve delivered on the essential services that Australians rely on, and we’ve done that because we’ve always understood that it is a strong economy that produces a stronger future.” Morrison said.

The Prime Minister said if re-elected he would remain the leader throughout the entire term of government, and would govern with the same team that he currently serves alongside.

The PM said within the next week he’d make an announcement about who would take over from Greg Hunt as Health Minister, and Education Minister Alan Tudge would also be part of his cabinet. Tudge is currently taking a break form his role following controversy around his extramarital affair with a political staffer.

OIP Staff

