Author Garry Linnell chats about his new book ‘Moonlite’

Author Garry Linnell has spoken to OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson about his new book, Moonlite which documents the life of Andrew George Scott, one of Australia’s last bushrangers.

Known as Captain Moonite, Scott was different to other outlaws such as Ned Kelly, because he was in love with one his fellow bushrangers. In this interview Linnell shares the stories of the many colourful characters he discovered while researching the life of Scott and the times he lived in.

Listen to the interview.

