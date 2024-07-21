Author, podcaster and new age wellness luminary Mark Manson is touring Australia

Author, podcaster and new age wellness luminary Mark Manson will travel across Australia with his The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Live tour.

Manson is one of the most popular and influential writers of recent years. Known for his no-nonsense approach to self-help, he cuts through the noise of typical personal development advice with his refreshingly blunt philosophy.

- Advertisement -

Mason gives life advice that is science-based, pragmatic and life advice that doesn’t suck and will help you to Unf*ck Yourself.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck was first published in 2016 and has sold over 20 million book copies, translated into more than 65 languages and reached #1 in more than a dozen countries.

Alongside his podcast, newsletters, online courses and feature film, Mark Manson’s unique approach has resonated with people around the world who are committed to a more practical, realistic form of personal growth.

His style may be blunt and brash, but the message could be clearer – Life is not about getting rid of problems, it’s about finding better problems. It’s not about avoiding failure. It’s about getting better at failure. It’s not about knowing everything but becoming more comfortable in not knowing anything.

Sharing practical tips and real-life stories designed to challenge conventional wisdom and inspire transformative change. Mark Manson will share stories and insights through a blend of humour, honesty and raw insight, learn from the master of practical and realistic life advice.

Tickets are on sale now.

Monday 4 Nov Sydney Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall

Wednesday 6 Nov Melbourne Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Thursday 7 Nov Brisbane QPAC, Concert Hall

Saturday 9 Nov Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Sunday 10 Nov Adelaide Festival Theatre

Monday 11 Nov Perth Perth Concert Hall