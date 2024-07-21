Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Author, podcaster and new age wellness luminary Mark Manson is touring Australia

News

Author, podcaster and new age wellness luminary Mark Manson will travel across Australia with his The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Live tour.

Manson is one of the most popular and influential writers of recent years.  Known for his no-nonsense approach to self-help, he cuts through the noise of typical personal development advice with his refreshingly blunt philosophy.

Mason gives life advice that is science-based, pragmatic and life advice that doesn’t suck and will help you to Unf*ck Yourself.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck was first published in 2016 and has sold over 20 million book copies, translated into more than 65 languages and reached #1 in more than a dozen countries. 

Alongside his podcast, newsletters, online courses and feature film, Mark Manson’s unique approach has resonated with people around the world who are committed to a more practical, realistic form of personal growth.

His style may be blunt and brash, but the message could be clearer – Life is not about getting rid of problems, it’s about finding better problems. It’s not about avoiding failure. It’s about getting better at failure. It’s not about knowing everything but becoming more comfortable in not knowing anything.

Sharing practical tips and real-life stories designed to challenge conventional wisdom and inspire transformative change. Mark Manson will share stories and insights through a blend of humour, honesty and raw insight, learn from the master of practical and realistic life advice.

Tickets are on sale now.

Australian Tour Dates

Monday 4 Nov                Sydney               Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall
Wednesday 6 Nov          Melbourne        Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall
Thursday 7 Nov              Brisbane            QPAC, Concert Hall
Saturday 9 Nov               Canberra           Canberra Theatre Centre
Sunday 10 Nov               Adelaide            Festival Theatre
Monday 11 Nov               Perth                   Perth Concert Hall

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

