Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

The fallout from the Polari Prize’s decision to include a book by author John Boyne in their 2025 longlist continues with more authors withdrawing their books from consideration, and judges resigning from the awards committee.

Boyne, the well-known author of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas has been a vocal opponent of transgender rights, and describes himself as a proud TERF supporter. The acronym stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. He’s been nominated for the 2025 Polari Prize for his novella Earth, but critics say its insulting to include him for an award that’s designed to celebrate the whole of LGBTQ+ communities.

- Advertisement -

Since the longlists for The Polari Prize and the Polari First Book Prize were announced last week a growing number of authors have been asking for their works to be taken out of consideration.

Author Sacha Coward has asked for his book Queer as Folklore to be removed, as has Mae Diansangu who was included for her debut novel Bloodsongs. Jason Okundaye has withdrawn his work Revolutionary Acts: Love & Brotherhood in Black Gay Britain, and Amy Twigg author of Spoilt Creatures pulled her book from contention too.

Now more authors have asked to be taken off the list including Chiara Maguire who was nominated for the First Book award for her novel Impossible Heat.

Sanah Ahsan said they would not allow their book I Cannot Be Good Until You Say It to be considered. In an Instagram post they said “In times of rampant transphobia – when there are an abundance of gifted queer and trans writers to choose from – platforming this man is a choice. It’s a choice that communicates a clear and dehumanising, anti-trans position”.

Rhian Elizabeth requested Girls, Etc. to be taken off the nomination list, and Robert Hamberger asked for his work Nude Against a Rock to be removed. Like Water Like Sea by Olumide Popoola is also withdrawn.

Author Nicola Dinan, who is herself transgender, resigned from the judging panel last week, and now Bob Hughes has followed her out the door.

The protest action leaves only only five of the twelve works nominated for the First Book Award in contention, and nine of the twelve nominated for the main award.

Harry Potter author J.K Rowling, who is famed for her anti-transgender views, has weighed in on the debate, throwing her support behind Boyne. in a profanity laden post to social media Rowling said she hoped it would lead to more book sales for the author, describing his critics as the “gender Taliban”.

Avi Ben-Zeev.

Trans author Avi Ben-Zeev says he’s not taking his book out of contention

Author Avi Ben-Zeev, whose memoir Calling My Deadname Home: The Trans Bear Diaries is being considered for the First Book Prize has not asked for his work to be taken off the longlist, but he does hope the organisers of the awards will reconsider their decision to include John Boyne.

In a lengthy Instagram post he shared his thoughts.

“As a queer trans man, the news of my place on the longlist for the 2025 Polari Book Prize felt like a prayer answered. At a time when trans rights, our very existence, are under threat, this esteemed and highly visible recognition of my memoir, Calling My Deadname Home, was just the affirmation I needed to keep writing, to believe in the possibility of more readers discovering trans stories, of hearing our voices.

“But my dance-like-no-one-is-looking moment was cut short. John Boyne was also on the longlist. At first, I figured it was an oversight on the Polari Prize’s part. After all, the Irish Times article, featuring Boyne celebrating JK Rowling’s birthday – and stating, frankly and explicitly, that he disputes my basic human right to exist – was published after the longlist was released. Perhaps the prize administrators weren’t aware? But despite the evidence of the article, the resignation of a Polari Prize judge, the withdrawal of authors from the prize’s longlists, and pressure from the community, the Polari Prize has decided to keep Boyne on the longlist.

“The Polari Prize might believe that Boyne’s name on the longlist means they are inclusive of authors with differing beliefs. But here’s the deal: holding transgender exclusionary beliefs does not stem from a healthy philosophical questioning of what gender means. I believe it’s a harmful, right-wing ideology that ignores scientific evidence and has been used as fuel for threatening, hateful actions against trans people.

James Baldwin’s quote comes to mind: ‘We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.’



“Yes, it’s appalling that the Polari Prize has not yet removed John Boyne from their longlist. I urge them to reconsider. And while I appreciate why some of my fellow longlisted authors have decided to absent themselves and their books from the Polari Prize this year—I love and see you—I have decided to stay, holding tight to this rollercoaster ride. You see, removing myself from the longlist would mean erasing my trans story, my voice. It would mean letting transphobic ideologues win.” the author said.

Prize organisers say people should embrace different points of view

In response the organisers of the award released a statement saying the prize was founded on the core principles of diversity and inclusion, but it has done nothing to stem the tide of writers walking away from the honour.

“We are committed to supporting trans right and amplifying trans voices, as demonstrated both in the history of the prize and the Polari salon, where trans and non-binary writers and performers have featured regularly as valued members of the LGBTQ+ writing community.” the statement reads.

“The role of the prize is to discover the best LGBTQ+ books written in the UK and Ireland each year. The books are read and deliberated over by the jury, and progress through the competition stages on the merits of craft and content.

“The Polari prize is awarded to books in a spirit of celebration of the work and the stories they tell. We have always cherished freedom of expression in our determination to find our voice both as writers and readers.

“It is inevitable given the challenges we face and the diversity of the lived experience we now represent under the LGBTQ+ Polari umbrella, that even within our community, we can at times hold radically different positions on substantive issues. This is one of those times.

“John Boyne’s novel Earth was included on The Polari Prize longlist on merit as judged by our jury, following the process and principles stated above. While we do not eliminate books based on the wider views of a writer, we regret the upset and hurt this has caused.

“Polari is committed to inclusion, not exclusion. The resignation of our valued judge and former First Book Prize-winner Nicola Dinan causes us great sadness. Nonetheless we completely understand and respect her decision.

“Books are one of our best means to explore the most difficult and divisive issues, and we encourage an open dialogue across our community. It remains deeply important to us that trans and non-binary readers and writers feel welcome, safe and supported by the Polari Prize and the Polari Salon and continue to participate in our movement as readers, writers and performers.” the statement said.

OUTinPerth has reached out to John Boyne’s representatives for comment.