Ava Max joins Sydney WorldPride lineup as festival kicks off

To celebrate the first day of the festival today, Sydney WorldPride has announced singer Ava Max will join the epic line-up at the official closing concert Rainbow Republic.

The event will be Ava Max’s first public performance in Australia, and her only Australian appearance this summer.

The star, behind the infectious pop hits Sweet but Psycho and My Head and My Heart, will join an incredible line up of international and local talent including Grammy award-winning Kim Petras, American band MUNA, as well as local legends Peach PRC, Alter Boy and Vetta Borne.

“It’s been three years since I’ve been able to get to Australia, so when the opportunity came to join the Rainbow Republic closing concert line-up for Sydney WorldPride I. COULD. NOT. RESIST.” Max said.

“Sydney will be the first place I get to perform a full set from Diamonds & Dancefloors, so I cannot wait to be amongst this global explosion of rainbow!”

G Flip and Keiynan Lonsdale will co-host Rainbow Republic and perform at the seven-hour closing concert at The Domain, as Sydney hands to baton to the WorldPride 2025 host city Washington DC. Ava Max and Kim Petras are appearing exclusively at Rainbow Republic.

“What a way to celebrate the final night of Sydney WorldPride, with a truly exceptional line-up of international and local talent. We can’t wait to hear Ava perform at this once-in-a-lifetime event,” Sydney WorldPride Chief Executive Kate Wickett adds.

Sydney WorldPride starts today and runs for 17 days. To mark the start of the festival, for one-night only, the Sydney Opera House will be lit up with the Pride Progress Flag tonight as part of the #RainbowCity public art project.

Final tickets to Rainbow Republic presented by Optus are available now at SydneyWorldPride.com. Explore the 300+ free and ticketed events in the Sydney WorldPride Festival Guide.

