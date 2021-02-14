Baby Queen shares her ‘Raw Thoughts’ on new track

Baby Queen released her debut EP late last year and her latest tune Raw Thoughts has captured our attention.

The woman behind the moniker is South African born, London-based, musician Bella Latham. She brought out her debut EP Medicine late last year and its filled with mesmerising tunes, but she’s wasted no time getting some more material out to her growing legion of fans.

“‘Raw Thoughts’ is probably the most important song I’ve released to date because it’s actually the song that catalysed what has become the sound of Baby Queen,” Latham said in a statement. “I wrote it near the beginning of 2018 (earlier than any Baby Queen song that has been, or most likely ever will be released) and it sort of came to me like a gift from heaven. I had been on one of the biggest nights out of my entire life and had woken up dreadfully hungover. I think up until that very point in my life, I didn’t know what partying was. I was incredibly innocent and naïve, and this was the moment everything changed for me.

“I had been going through a terrible breakup, and discovering partying was like discovering freedom. I was going to places my ex had never been, I was meeting people they would never meet and doing things that would make their skin crawl. I think I fell in love with the danger of it. I had realized that I could do or be whoever I wanted to be, even though the only thing I wanted was to be loved by them again.

“The song came out like word vomit the next day. I was partly thrilled, partly coming down and partly ashamed of myself for what felt like a betrayal of innocence. ‘Raw Thoughts’ is an amalgamation of every feeling. It’s euphoria bleeding into my deep sadness. It sounds like the moment everything changes, because without my knowing it at the time, it was. This song felt like the only way to start 2021.” Latham said.

Take a look at the video.

