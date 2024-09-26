Barbara Streisand doco will share never seen archives

Search
Production is underway on a new multi-part documentary that will tell the life story of iconic entertainer and film director Barbra Streisand.

Streisand shared that she’d been thinking about what to do with the massive archives of materials she had for quite some time.

“For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault. These films, photos and music masters — many never seen or heard by the public — hold some of my most cherished memories.”

Barbra Streisand arrives at the Musicares Gala at the LA Convention Center on February 11, 2011. Photo: Kathy Hutchens / Shutterstock.

Now she’s assembled a team of people to bring her story to the screen.

“I’m so pleased that producer Alex Gibney and director Frank Marshall have agreed to take this journey with me. My appreciation to Tom Mackay, head of Sony Music’s Premium Content team, for his belief in the project. And especially to Sony Music Chairman Rob Stringer who has unwaveringly supported so many of my creative endeavors.” Streisand said.

The singer has been a gay icon during her long career that has gone from Broadway to films, concert halls and world tours.

Streisand has also been a trailblazer as a film director. With her 1983 film Yentl she became the first woman to write, produce, direct and star in and major studio film. She also won the Golden Globe award for directing, the first time a woman had been the recipient.

She was the first performer to gain EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award.

Streisand has been the recipient of ten Grammy awards, plus the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grammy Legend Award. As well as nine Golden Globes, five Emmy awards, four Peabody awards, teo Academy awards and the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, and the USA’s Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Last year released her autobiography My Name is Barbra. The audio version of the book read by Streisand is over 50 hours long and thoroughly recommended.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

