Barry Humphries’ awkward moment on British morning TV

Australian comedian Barry Humphries appears to have made a bit of a blunder during an interview on British TV.

The man behind iconic character Dame Edna was telling host Dermott O’Leary that he had a really good memory, before congratulating the host on his courage for coming out as gay last year.

The only problem is that O’Leary is straight, while it was fellow presenter Philip Schofield who shared the news about his sexuality.

Can guarantee this conversation doesn’t go the way you’d expect it to 😂 pic.twitter.com/64PLpMq77e — This Morning (@thismorning) November 26, 2021

O’Leary tries to delicately deal with the misunderstanding but co-host Alison Hammond is immediately in fits of laughter.

“Last year, when he came out and told us about his sexuality.” Humphries said, puzzled by the cohost’s response. “No, no. I think a lot of people respected you for that.” he continued.

O’Leary said he’d pass the thoughts on, trying to indicate there’d been some confusion.

“Thank you. I’ll pass that onto the gentleman who’s here from Monday to Thursday.” O’Leary said.

“Sorry, have I-” Humphries asked before continuing on to say “Your bravery was amazing. And by the way, we’re all in show business.”

Schofield hosts the show alongside Holly Willoughby from Monday to Thursday, while O’Leary and Hammond take the reins on Fridays.

It’s unclear if Humphries was genuinely confused or making a joke, it lead to a lot of conversations on social media. Optometrist chain Specsavers didn’t miss a chance to get in on the action, suggesting maybe Humphries should have worn Dame Enda’s iconic glasses to the interview.

OIP Staff

