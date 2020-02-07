British TV presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

British TV presenter Phillip Schofield has announced that he is gay. The co-host of Britain’s This Morning made the announcement on social media and appeared on television shortly afterwards where he was interviewed by colleague Holly Willoughby.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.” Schofield posted to Instagram.

“With every person that I tell,” Schofield said, the burden “became a little lighter”. The TV host said there had never been any secrets between him and his wife Stephanie Lowe. The couple have been married for 27 years.

In his post Schofield praised his wife, and their two adult daughters for their support.

“My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusions. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.” Schofield said.

“Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.

“My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.

“Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine.

“This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”

Schofield has been a regular fixture on British television for decades. He began his career as children’s TV presenter at the BBC in 1985, later he became a game show host and host of many television programs. In 1992 he took over playing the lead in the West End productions of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat when Jason Donovan left the role.

Since 2002 he’s hosted This Morning on ITV. Today he shared with the show’s audience the heartbreaking but accepting journey he’d been through with his family.

Holding back tears, Schofield said when he told his daughters, they jumped up and hugged him, and hugged his wife, and reassured his that everything would be okay.

OIP Staff