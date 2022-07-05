Brittney Griner shares her fear about being trapped in Russia

Detained US basketball star Brittney Griner has written to US President Joe Biden sharing her fear that she may be left in a Russian prison forever.

The 31-year-old player, who is a part of the LGBTIQA+ communities, was detained in Mid-February after Russian authorities alleged she had been found with vape cartridges contained hashish oil. The two-time Olympic gold medalist faces 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Griner’s representatives shared sections of the letter she wrote to US President Joe Biden with The Guardian.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner said. “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home.”

The letter was delivered to the US President on American Independence Day and included references to her father’s service in the US Marine Corps, which included two tours of Vietnam.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” an excerpt read. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

The sports stars trial is underway in Russia, but given almost all cases that face the Russian court result in a conviction, Grainer’s representatives are concerned that she could be facing a long prison term.

It has been suggested that the US government may negotiated a prisoner swap to bring Griner home, but it would involve releasing high profile Russian citizens currently incarcerated in the USA.

OIP Staff

