Basketballer Jason Collins shares devastating health update

News

Back in September basketballer Jason Collins shared that he was battling brain cancer, now he’s shared an update on his health battle.

Collins is the basketball player who made history in 2013 when he became the first active US NBA player to publicly share that he was gay.

Now in a new interview with Ramona Shelburne for ESPN Collins and those closest to him have spoken for the first time about his diagnosis and his cancer journey.

In the interview Collins shares that he found himself becoming forgetful and often sitting in a room without awareness of how long he’d been there.

Collins husband Bruson Green also noted changes, including Collins suddenly having a desire to remove his clothes, complaining that they didn’t feel right. While brother Jarron wondered if his sibling had suffered a stroke.

Soon the discovered a baseball sized mass in his brain, and without treatment his life expectancy was just a few weeks or months.

He is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 4 glioblastoma, which only has a life expectancy of thirteen months under current treatment options in the USA. So Collins has opted to travel overseas to Singapore for more cutting edge treatment.

He’s shared his story in an emotional article with ESPN.

