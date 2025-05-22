Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

Culture

The BBC has shared a trailer for upcoming TV series What It Feels Like for a Girl.

The 8 episode series is the screen adaptation of Paris Lee’s best selling coming-of-age memoir. Lees was involved in the writing of the series alongside a team of television writers.

- Advertisement -

New comer Ellis Howard takes on the lead role, portraying the lead character Byron who the outside world sees as a schoolboy, but by the time they head to university they’ve embraced being a transgender woman.

Ellis Howard as Byron (Hera Pictures/BBC/Photographer: Enda Bowe)

When the cast was revealed a few months ago Lees spoke abut how important it was to cast the right actor in the part.

“The biggest challenge was always the lead role – we’re following someone who’s going from, in the eyes of the outside world, a schoolboy, right up to a trans woman starting university, and all that’s in between. The moment I saw Ellis, I recognised something in him – a cheekiness, a delicateness, a complexity – and knew he was the one.” Lees said.

After a rough childhood and wild teenage years Lees found herself on the wrong side of the law, but later turned her life around and finished her education, going on to have a successful career in journalism. She’s been deputy editor at Gay Times and Diva, and written for many publications including Vogue, The Guardian, Vice and Pink News.

Ellis Howard as Byron (Hera Pictures/BBC/Photographer: Enda Bowe)

She made history as the first transgender presenter on BBC Radio 1, and was the first transgender panelist to appear on the BBC’s Question Time program.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series. It begins airing in the UK in early June.

Latest

Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

0
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.
News

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

0
Its part of a crackdown on publishers and booksellers across the country.
News

Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

0
It'll be Mariah Carey's first Australian performances in eleven years.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

0
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.
News

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

0
Its part of a crackdown on publishers and booksellers across the country.
News

Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

0
It'll be Mariah Carey's first Australian performances in eleven years.
History

On This Gay Day | Ireland said ‘Yes’ to marriage equality

0
Ireland said 'Yes' to marriage equality in 2015 On this...

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

Graeme Watson -
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
Read more

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

Graeme Watson -
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.
Read more

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

OUTinPerth -
Its part of a crackdown on publishers and booksellers across the country.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture